02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - All Claims Involving Allegedly Failed Medtronic Drug Pump Dismissed As Preempted

FRESNO, Calif. - A California federal judge on Feb. 24 dismissed as preempted all of a plaintiff's claims involving a Medtronic Inc. SynchroMed II drug pump but gave the plaintiff leave to file an amended complaint within 21 days (Michael Martin v. Medtronic, Inc., et al., No. 15-994, E.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 26350).