02-28-2017 | 16:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Heart Device Case Dismissed With Prejudice; No Parallel Claim Found

TRENTON, N.J. - A New Jersey federal judge on Feb. 27 dismissed with prejudice a heart device wrongful death complaint, finding that the plaintiff failed to assert a claim that parallels federal law and escapes federal preemption (Barbara A. Chester, et al. v. Boston Scientific Corp., et al., No. 16-2421, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 26676).