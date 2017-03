03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Federal Judge Dismisses Borrower's Complaint For Lack Of Sufficient Clarity

TAMPA, Fla. - After finding that a complaint filed by borrowers in relation to the foreclosure of their property lacked claims with sufficient clarity, a Florida federal judge on Feb. 28 dismissed the complaint as a "shotgun pleading" (Lilia Mesa, et al. v. Kajaine Fund III, LLC, et al., No. 8:17-cv-450, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27743).