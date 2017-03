03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge Grants Dismissal For Loan Servicer, Allows FDCPA Claim To Proceed

CHICAGO - An Illinois federal judge on Feb. 28 partially granted a loan servicer's motion to dismiss a claim for violation of Illinois state law in relation to certain damages that it determined were not calculable, but found that her claims for violation of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA) could proceed (Teresa Bruner v. AllianceOne Receivables Management Inc., No. 15-9726, N.D. Ill., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27573).