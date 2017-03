03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Environmental Contamination Coverage Suits Consolidated In Indiana Federal Court

HAMMOND, Ind. - An Indiana federal magistrate judge on Feb. 27 granted an insured's motion to consolidate two coverage suits filed by insurers seeking declaratory relief and reimbursement of defense costs paid on behalf of the insured for an underlying environmental contamination action (Old Republic Insurance Co. v. Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority, No. 15-281, N.D. Ind.., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27459).