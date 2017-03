03-02-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Sends Class Suit Over Diminished Value Loss Back To State Court

TACOMA, Wash. - A class suit accusing an insurer of failing to pay policyholders for diminished value loss belongs in state court because the insurer failed to show that the amount in controversy exceeds the jurisdictional limit, a Washington federal judge ruled Feb. 27 (Yolanda McGraw, et al. v. GEICO General Insurance Company, No. 15-5876, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27337).