03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - Labor Department Proposes Extension To Fiduciary Rule Applicability Date

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) in a March 1 press release announced a proposed extension of the applicability dates of the new fiduciary rule and related exemptions from April 10 to June 9.