03-02-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - LTD Plan Was Not Granted Discretionary Authority, 1st Circuit Panel Determines

BOSTON - The First Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 1 reversed a federal court's ruling that a disability insurer was delegated with discretionary authority and directed the lower court to review a claimant's termination of benefits under a de novo standard of review (Nilda Rodriguez-Lopez v. Triple-S Vida, Inc., No. 15-2413, 1st Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3729).