03-02-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - New York Federal Judge Says Administrator Failed To Prove Extension Was Warranted

NEW YORK - Because a plan administrator failed to prove that special circumstances existed when it extended the allowable time to issue a decision on appeal, a New York federal judge on Feb. 28 concluded that a de novo standard of review is appropriate (Katherine Salisbury v. Prudential Insurance Company of America, No. 15-9799, S.D. N.Y., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27983).