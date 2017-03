03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Class In Facebook Message-Scanning Suit Seeks Approval Of Settlement

OAKLAND, Calif. - In a March 1 motion in California federal court, the plaintiffs in a class action accusing Facebook Inc. of privacy violations in its scanning of users' private messages (PMs) seek preliminary approval of a settlement with the social network, noting changes that Facebook has made to its allegedly illegal practices (Matthew Campbell, et al. v. Facebook Inc., No. 4:13-cv-05996, N.D. Calif.).