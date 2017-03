03-02-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Connecticut Federal Judge Rules For, Against Honeywell In Medical Coverage Dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge on Feb. 28 granted summary judgment in favor of Honeywell International Inc., finding that union employees who retired after the expiration of collective bargaining and related agreements that offered them lifetime medical coverage benefits are not contractually vested (David Kelly, et al. v. Honeywell International Inc., No. 3:16-cv-00543, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28203).