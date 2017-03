03-02-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Donor, Nonprofit Sue PayPal For Redirecting Charitable Donations

CHICAGO - In a Feb. 27 putative class complaint filed in Illinois federal court, a frequent charitable giver and one of her intended nonprofit recipients sued PayPal Inc. for allegedly redirecting funds donated for organizations that are not registered with PayPal to unrelated organizations that are (Friends for Health: Supporting the North Shore Health Center, et al. v. PayPal Inc., et al., No. 1:17-cv-01542, N.D. Ill.).