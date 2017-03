03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - ICSID Refuses To Stay Case Pending Court's Ruling On Petition To Vacate

WASHINGTON, D.C. - An arbitrator for the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) on March 1 released a decision in which he refused a request filed by investors in a luxury development in Costa Rica to stay an arbitration pending the outcome of their petition in a U.S. federal court to set aside an award, finding that a stay of the arbitration would prejudice the Republic of Costa Rica (Aaron C. Berkowitz, et al. v. The Republic of Costa Rica, No. UNCT/13/2, ICSID).