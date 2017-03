03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Finds Claims Could Relate To International Arbitration Agreement

BOSTON - A Massachusetts federal judge on Feb. 28 refused to dismiss an action filed by a United Arab Emirates (UAE) company, which is seeking payments related to a $62 million arbitral award, finding that the underlying claims could potentially be affected by an arbitration agreement (Cerner Middle East Limited v. Ahmed Saeed Mahmoud Al-Badie Al-Dhaheri, et al., No. 16-11984, D. Mass, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27954).