03-02-2017 | 16:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Ohio Federal Judge Rules Honeywell Can't Cut Retiree Lifetime Health Benefits

DAYTON, Ohio - An Ohio federal judge on Feb. 28 found that plaintiffs satisfied their burden of proving that Honeywell International Inc. agreed to provide lifetime health care benefits to retirees from its Greenville, Ohio, plant and permanently enjoined the company from dropping the benefits for those who retired from the plant before June 1, 2012, and their eligible spouses and dependents (Barbara Fletcher, et al. v. Honeywell International Inc., No. 3:16-cv-302, S.D. Ohio, Western Div., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28324).