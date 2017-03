03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Homeowners Education Group Report Says Defects More Likely In Condominiums

FALLS CHURCH, Va. - The Community Associations Institute (CAI), a nonprofit group specializing in educating community associations and homeowners, released a report on Feb. 28 stating that construction defects are more likely found in condominiums than townhomes and that defects are more commonly the result of poor workmanship.