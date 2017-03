03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - North Carolina Federal Judge: Texas Law Applies In Product Defect Suit

DURHAM, N.C. - A federal judge in North Carolina on Feb. 27 said that Texas substantive and punitive laws apply in a product defect suit that was transferred to North Carolina because Texas, the home state of the defendant manufacturers, has a greater interest in having its product liability and punitive damages laws applied to the (Danielle Washington v. Trinity Industries Inc., et al., No. 1:15-CV-517, M.D. N.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 26854).