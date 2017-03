03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Ohio Federal Judge Grants Summary Judgment In Premises Liability Suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio - A federal judge in Ohio on Feb. 27 granted summary judgment to a store after finding that an assault and robbery that occurred in its parking lot was not foreseeable and the store did not owe the victim a duty to protect her from the robbery (Pamela Tabor v. Target Corporation, No. 2:15-CV-2508, S.D. Ohio, 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27100).