Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Approves Dismissal Of Drinking Water Case Amid Document Dispute

SPOKANE, Wash. - A federal judge in Washington on Feb. 27 issued an order approving a settlement in a lawsuit brought by an environmental group that sought declaratory relief for alleged violations of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) in relation to documents pertaining to an investigation of groundwater contamination on Native American lands (Friends of Toppenish Creek v. U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, et al., No. 16-3013, E.D. Wash.).