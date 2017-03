03-02-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Judge Reverses, Says Benefits Denied To Veteran Based On Flawed Medical Opinion

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A federal judge in the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims on Feb. 27 reversed and remanded a ruling by the Board of Veterans Appeals that denied a veteran's claim for benefits from exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, concluding that the board failed to provide an adequate statement of its reasons for relying on the opinion of the medical examiner in the case (Joyce M. Carter v. David J. Shulkin, No. 16-1192, Vet. Clms.; 2017 U.S. App. Vet. Claims LEXIS 250).