03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Court Dismisses Employment Claims Related To Shared Tip-Pooling Policy

SAN DIEGO - After finding that a restaurant chain's shared tip-pooling policy is not unlawful, a California federal judge on Feb. 28 dismissed a former server's claims for violation of California's unfair competition law (UCL) and for penalties under the California's Private Attorneys General Act (PAGA) (Brendan Wilkes v. Benihana Inc., et al., No. 16cv2219, S.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29127).