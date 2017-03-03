03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Antitrust/Unfair Competition - Judge Finds Claims Against Former Employee Are Preempted By CUTSA

SAN FRANCISCO - After finding that a company's claims related to a former employee's alleged theft of proprietary information for violation of California Penal Code Section 502 and for conversion were based on the same facts as its claims for misappropriation of trade secrets, a California federal judge on March 1 found that the claims were preempted by the California Uniform Trade Secrets Act (CUTSA) (Henry Schein Inc. v. Jennifer Cook, et al., No. 16-cv-03166, N.D. Calif., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29183).