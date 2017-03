03-03-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Banking & Finance - Judge: No Directors, Officers Liability Coverage Owed For Promissory Note Dispute

HARTFORD, Conn. - A Connecticut federal judge on Feb. 28 dismissed breach of contract, unjust enrichment, conversion and declaratory judgment claims against a directors and officers liability insurer, finding that the insured's failure to provide the insurer with timely notice of an underlying claim negated coverage (J. Graham Zahoruiko v. Federal Insurance Co., et al., No. 15-474, D. Conn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28204).