03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge: Public Adjuster's Declaration Does Not Create Disputed Issue Of Fact

CAMDEN, N.J. - Granting a federal flood insurer's motion for summary judgment in a Superstorm Sandy coverage dispute, a New Jersey federal judge on March 1 rejected the insured's argument that there is a genuine dispute of material fact regarding his reliance on a public adjuster's declaration as to damages (Dane Knutson v. Selective Insurance Company, et al., No. 16-306, D. N.J., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29322).