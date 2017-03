03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Denies Social Security Fraud Defendants' Requests For Bill Of Particulars

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A federal judge in Kentucky on Feb. 28 denied requests from two defendants accused of Social Security fraud for a bill of particulars, finding that it was an improper way of seeking itemized evidence from the government (United States of America v. David Black Daugherty, et al., No. 16-cr-22-DCR-REW, E.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 27496).