03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Finds No Facts To Support Kentucky Law Claims Against Insurer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky federal judge on March 1 held that claims for bad faith and fraud related to coverage under an insurance policy for tornado damage should be dismissed, finding that the insured failed to assert facts to support a claim for violation of the Kentucky Unfair Claims Settlement Practices Act (KUCSPA) (Frasure v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., No. 16-540, W.D. Ky., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28753).