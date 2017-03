03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Panel: Evidence Supports $3.5M Jury Verdict In Tainted Onions Coverage Dispute

VENTURA, Calif. - A California appeals panel on March 1 affirmed a jury verdict against an excess insurer in an equitable contribution dispute over $3.5 million that the primary insurer paid to settle a lawsuit arising from a deadly outbreak of hepatitis A caused by contaminated onions that were marketed by the wholesaler insured (National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford v. Great American Insurance Co., No. B264238, Calif. App., 2nd Dist., Div. 6, 2017 Cal. App. Unpub. LEXIS 1453).