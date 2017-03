03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Washington Federal Judge Dismisses Third-Party Claims Against Insurer

SEATTLE - A Washington federal judge on March 1 granted a motion to dismiss third-party claims against a group of insurers after determining that the insured's settlement with the group of insurers was reasonable and would not cause another insurer involved in the environmental contamination coverage dispute to shoulder an unreasonable burden (King County v. Travelers Indemnity Co., et al., No. C14-1957, W.D. Wash., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29153).