03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 4th Circuit Upholds Denial Of Forced Labor Claims By Kenyan Domestic Help

RICHMOND, Va. - A woman from Kenya who worked in Virginia for a family from Saudi Arabia and alleges that she was denied the full wages and forced to work more hours than the wages and hours that were stated in her employment contract failed to show that her situation constituted forced labor as defined by the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000 (TVPA), a Fourth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled March 2 (Winfred Muchira v. Halah Al-Rawaf, et al., No. 15-2198, 4th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3782).