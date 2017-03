03-03-2017 | 17:30 PM

5th Circuit: Court Erred In Finding Defense Costs Did Not Erode Policy Limit

NEW ORLEANS - The Fifth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on March 1 found that more than $1.4 million in defense costs paid by an insurer in an underlying pension plan dispute have eroded the insured's $1 million fiduciary liability coverage limit, reversing a lower federal court in part (Federal Insurance Co. v. Singing River Health System, No. 15-60774 consolidated with No. 15-60876, 5th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3742).