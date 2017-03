03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Insurer's Case On 'Collapse' Issue On Retrial Fails Without Expert Testimony, Judge Says

SEATTLE - Having excluded an insurer's expert testimony in a retrial as inadmissible, a Washington federal judge on March 1 ruled that the insurer cannot establish whether alleged "collapse" conditions observed in 2008 at an insured's condominium complex were present during another insurer's policy periods (Houston General Insurance Co. v. St. Paul Fire & Marine Insurance Co., et al., No. 11-2093, W.D. Wash.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29177).