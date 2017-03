03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge: Expert Testimony Is Reliable For Strict Products Liability Case

SAN ANTONIO - A plaintiff's expert sufficiently relied "upon his engineering background, knowledge of basic principles and inspection of the winch at issue in this case in formulating his testimony," a Texas federal judge ruled March 1, declining to exclude the testimony in a strict products liability lawsuit (Christopher Villegas v. Cequent Performance Products Inc., No. 15-473, W.D. Texas; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28597).