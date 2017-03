03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Attorneys For NFL Settlement Objectors Seek Portion Of Attorney Fees

PHILADELPHIA - The attorneys representing a group of objectors to the $1 billion National Football League concussion settlement are seeking $599,700 for their work in helping to reach the settlement, they say in a petition filed March 1 (In re: National Football League Players' Concussion Injury Litigation, MDL No. 2323, No. 12-md-2323, E.D. Pa.).