03-03-2017 | 17:30 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - Brake-Grinder Maker Escapes Madison County Case With Asbestos Defense Verdict

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - A shop teacher was not negligently exposed to asbestos when he ground asbestos-containing brakes on Hennessy Industries Inc. grinding machines, a Madison County, Ill., jury decided Feb. 28 (Urban v. Borg-Warner Morse TEC Inc., No. 13-L-437, Ill. Cir., Madison Co.).