03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's PI/Product Liability - United States Not Liable For Athlete's Brain Injury, 9th Circuit Holds

SEATTLE - Employees of an Indian high school did not violate Washington state's youth sports concussion law by permitting a 16-year-old student who suffered a stroke while playing in a football game to play football that year or by failing to remove him from the game after he suffered two hits to the head, the Ninth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Feb. 28 (Daphne Ingram, et al. v. United States of America, by and through the Department of the Interior, et al., No. 14-35359, 9th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3655).