03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - $20M Lead-Based Paint Injury Case May Proceed, Judge Says

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - A federal judge in New York on March 1 ruled that residents who seek $20 million for lead-based paint poisoning injuries allegedly sustained when they rented an apartment have a private right of action and the case may proceed (Sabrina Fuller v. Chandrakalli Sukhnandan, No. 16-2038, E.D. N.Y.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29063).