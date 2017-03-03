03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Federal Judge Orders EPA To Respond To Petitions Challenging Permit Requests

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must respond by June 30 to two petitions challenging the approval of two Clean Air Act (CAA) permits for power plants in North Carolina, a federal judge in the District of Columbia ruled March 2, finding that the agency failed to discharge its nondiscretionary duty to address the request within 60 days (Sierra Club v. Scott Pruitt, in his official capacity as Administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, No. 16-2238, D. D.C., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29451).