03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Groups: EPA Emergency Action Needed For Lead Contamination In East Chicago, Ind.

WASHINGTON, D.C. - A collection of community groups, the NAACP and the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC) on March 2 filed notice of petition with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency seeking emergency action to abate "the imminent and substantial endangerment" to East Chicago, Ind., posed by lead contamination of drinking water.