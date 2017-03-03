03-03-2017 | 15:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Toxic Tort/Environmental - Halliburton: Discovery, Trial Schedule Should Be Changed; Plaintiffs 'Misleading'

OKLAHOMA CITY - Halliburton Energy Services Inc. (HESI) on March 1 filed a brief in Oklahoma federal court, arguing that the district court should modify a scheduling order to extend the discovery deadline and change the date of trial plaintiff selection in a collection of lawsuits brought by residents who allege that the company is liable for their injuries by the alleged presence of perchlorate in the aquifer that supplies their drinking water (Albin Family Revocable Living Trust, et al. v. Halliburton Energy Services Inc., No. 16-910, W.D. Okla.).