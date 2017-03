03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Denial Of Benefits Was Not Arbitrary Or Capricious, Tennessee Federal Judge Says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - Because there was evidence supporting the conclusion that a disability claimant was able to perform a material and substantial duty of her occupation, a disability insurer's denial of her claim for benefits was not arbitrary or capricious, a Tennessee federal judge said March 1 in adopting a magistrate judge's report and recommendation (Kimberly D. Buchanan v. Sun Life and Health Insurance Co., No. 15-202, E.D. Tenn., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28513).