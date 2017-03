03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Dismisses Excess Insurer's Coverage Case Based Upon Article 3

ORLANDO, Fla. - An excess insurer's claims regarding its duty to defend and indemnify an insured against claims of negligent construction in a condominium project do not satisfy the case and controversy requirement of Article III, Section 2, of the U.S. Constitution, a Florida federal judge ruled March 2, dismissing the case (Interstate Fire & Casualty Co. v. McMurry Construction Company Inc., et al., No. 16-841, M.D. Fla.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29501).