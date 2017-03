03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Federal Judge: SFIP's 1-Year Statute Of Limitations Bars Insured's Lawsuit

GULFPORT, Miss. - A Mississippi federal judge on March 3 granted a federal flood insurer's motion for summary judgment in an insured's lawsuit seeking to have the insurer fully comply with the appraisal provisions under a Standard Flood Insurance Policy (SFIP) (Reef Enterprises, a Mississippi Corporation doing business as Jordan River Steamer v. Wright National Flood Insurance Co., formerly known as Fidelity National Indemnity Insurance Co., No. 16-22, S.D. Miss., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30317).