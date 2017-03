03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Federal Judge Stays Duty-To-Indemnify Issue In Insurers, Insured Dispute

RALEIGH, N.C. - Although allowing a coverage dispute between four insurers and an insured to proceed as to the duty to defend a construction defect lawsuit, a North Carolina on March 1 stayed the duty-to-indemnify issue pending resolution of the underlying case (Westfield Insurance Co. v. Weaver Cooke Construction LLC, et al., No. 15-169, E.D. N.C.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28662).