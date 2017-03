03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Joining Tort Claimant In Insurance Dispute Necessary, Judge Rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Joining a tort claimant in an insurance dispute as a counterclaim defendant is proper because his absence in the proceedings would mean that a federal district court would not be able to accord complete relief among the existing parties, a federal judge in Missouri ruled March 1 in granting an insurer's motion to join (Nathaniel Straub v. Progressive Preferred Insurance Co., No. 17-4022, W.D. Mo., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28463).