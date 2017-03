03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Insurance - Judge Dismisses Insured's Declaratory Relief Claim In Water Damage Dispute

MIAMI - Dismissing an insured's request for declaratory relief on coverage for water damage to its property, a Florida federal judge held March 1 that the insured "failed to plead facts necessary to establish any dispute or doubt under the insurance policy" and "failed to allege ambiguity" with regard to a loss settlement provision (Espadon Group Inc. v. Lexington Insurance Co., No. 16-24413, S.D. Fla.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 29918).