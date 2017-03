03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Labor & Employment - 8th Circuit: Employee Fired After 6 Months Failed To Show Age Was The Reason

MINNEAPOLIS - A nontraditional student who was hired by the company where he interned shortly after graduating but was fired six months later failed to show that he was discriminated against due to his age, an Eighth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals panel ruled March 1 (Thomas Nash v. Optomec, Inc., No. 16-2186, 8th Cir., 2017 U.S. App. LEXIS 3684).