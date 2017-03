03-06-2017 | 19:00 PM

Mealey's Labor & Employment - California Federal Judge OKs Settlement In Dispute Over Offset Of Veterans' Benefits

OAKLAND, Calif. - A California federal on March 1 approved a class action settlement between former U.S. veterans and Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston after determining that the terms of the settlement, which provides compensation to class members whose disability benefits were offset or reduced by Liberty Life, are reasonable (James L. Bush v. Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston, et al., No. 14-1507, N.D. Calif.).