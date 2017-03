03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Federal Judge Allows Expert Testimony From Both Sides In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

NEW BERN, N.C. - Two medical doctors may testify that a decedent suffered a cardiac event before falling from his wheelchair, a North Carolina federal judge held March 1, also allowing an expert for the decedent's side to testify as to the cause of death (Gwendolyn Jackson Pinnix and Warren Ivan Jackson, executors of the estate of David W. Jackson Sr. v. SSC Silver Stream Operating Company LLC, No. 14-00161, E.D. N.C.; 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 28679).