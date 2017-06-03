03-06-2017 | 19:00 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - Judge Excludes Causation Testimony From Homeowners' Expert On Stucco Installation

ORLANDO, Fla. - A civil engineer's education, experience and expertise in stucco installation was not enough to show that his testimony in support of a proposed class action filed by homeowners against Pulte Home Corp. satisfied the requirements of Daubert v. Merrill Dow Pharmaceuticals, 509 U.S. 579 (1993), a federal judge in Florida ruled March 3 in granting the home builder's motion to exclude (Shaun Gazzara, et al. v. Pulte Home Corporation, No. 16-cv-657-Orl-31TBS, M.D. Fla., 2017 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 30251).