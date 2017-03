03-06-2017 | 15:45 PM

Author: Mealeys

Mealey's Litigation Procedure - University Of Michigan Sued For Not Fulfilling 'Trump' Emails Records Request

LANSING, Mich. - The University of Michigan (UM) was hit with a lawsuit in Michigan court March 2, with a research and educational organization claiming that the university failed to comply with its request under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act (MFOIA) for copies of emails UM's president sent containing the word "Trump" (Mackinac Center for Public Policy v. University of Michigan, No. 17-000050-MZ, Mich. Clms.).